10 Tuesday AM Reads

My back to work, Two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• How to Be Your Own Quant (Wall Street Journal)

• Passive investing is worse than… the misuse of antibiotics (Financial Times) but see The Worry About Indexing is Overblown (Fat Pitch)

• The New York Yankees. The New England Patriots. The UCLA Bruins. The Vanguard Group? (BloombergGadfly)

• Why the Construction Industry May Be Robot-Proof (Strategy+Business)

• What Life is Really Like In Prison for White Collar Criminals (Town& Country)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Greene, Superstring theorist, who runs the Institute for Theoretical Physics at Columbia University, is organizer of New York City’s World Science Festival (10th annual begins this weekend) and is the author of numerous books on Cosmology, including The Elegant Universe: Superstrings, Hidden Dimensions, and the Quest for the Ultimate Theory.

