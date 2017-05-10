10 Wednesday AM Reads

My Don’t look at me, I get the new iPhone as soon as it comes out morning train reads:

• The Difference Between a Prediction and a Probability (Pension Partners) see also When experts are wrong, it’s often because they’re experts on an earlier version of the world. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Following Your Passion is a Numbers Game (Of Dollars And Data)

• Corporate America had to go into full ‘all hands on deck’ mode to save NAFTA from Trump (Business Insider)

• Which Countries Destroy the Environment the Most (and Least)? (Priceonomics)

• A Chicken That Grows Slower and Tastes Better (New York Times) see also These DNA Diet Apps Want to Rule Your Health (Backchannel)

What are you reading?

