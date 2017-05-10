10 Wednesday AM Reads

May 10, 2017 8:30am by

My getting on West Coast time, not so early, morning reads:

• Into the teeth of the next bear (Reformed Broker)
• The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data (The Economist)
• Researchers have answered a big question about the decline of the middle class (Wonkblog)
• How Houston has become the most diverse place in America (LA Times)
• Humanity’s strange new cousin is shockingly young — and shaking up our family tree (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

