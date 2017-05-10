10 Wednesday AM Reads

My FBI approved morning train reads:
• For Investors, the President is Twitter Troll-in-Chief (Bloomberg View) see also Old tweets about ‘classified information’ from GOP and Trump come back to haunt them (NY Daily News)
• American Gods (Reformed Broker)
• Reckless stock trading leaves Congress rife with conflicts (Politico)
• It’s the Summer of Rum – and we need it! (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• ‘Brandy’ Songwriter on How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Finally Gave His Hit a Deeper Meaning (Hollywood Reporter)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!