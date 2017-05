Yet another classic that ran away from me — the BMW 507. Originally sold at$9,000, they only sold 252 cars over a three-year run. (Elvis Presley owned one). It had a 150 or 160-horsepower V8 engine.

You could have picked one of these up in the 1990s for well under $100k — they now regularly go for $1-2m+.



Source: Classic Driver