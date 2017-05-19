50th Anniversary Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

I am not sure if I need the “Super Deluxe Edition,” but this set of 4 Audio CDs, a Blu-Ray/DVD and a 144-page hardback book looks pretty cool.

This set gets released on May 26, 2017; videos after the jump:

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 9 And Speech



Interview about Sgt Pepper’s LP 50th anniversary with Stephen Budd on Sky News



Anniversary Edition Trailer



Here is the full backdrop: