No, ETFs Are Not Financial WMDs

A Bloomberg News article caught my attention last week. It cited the managers of FPA Capital Fund Inc., an actively managed equity fund, making the following assertion in their quarterly letter to investors: “Exchange- traded funds are ‘weapons of mass destruction’ that have distorted stock prices and created the potential for a market selloff.”

Although I believe that statement not only is problematic but also wrong, I decided to download and read the complete missive of co-managers Arik Ahitov and Dennis Bryan. They say lots of interesting things, and dissecting what the managers of this $789 million fund wrote is our charge today.

No.1: Fundamentals no longer matter

Let’s assume the assumption is true; the key question is, “Does it matter?”

First, there have been many forms of stock analysis where the fundamentals are not relevant and haven’t been for a long time: momentum investors for starters care little about fundamentals; the same for technical analysis. Pure quantitative research may or may not use fundamental inputs. These are all substantial schools of analysis, and they support billions or even trillions of dollars in investments.

Second, smart beta — also known as fundamental indexing — has been one of the fastest-growing areas of indexing and ETF creation. It has captured more than a half-trillion dollars in assets. Using fundamentals to create indexes instead of market-capitalization weighting demonstrates that fundamentals are critical to many indexers. To suggest otherwise requires you to ignore $500 billion in smart beta investments.

No. 2: Valuations are too high

As we observed last week, trying to judge whether a market is overvalued is a fool’s errand…