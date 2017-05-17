Exercises in Cognitive Dissonance

Yesterday, we looked at the question so many investors seem to have about President Trump. I tried to show why giving in to your assumptions and biases was problematic.

Today, Bloomberg has a fascinating study today tracking 8 voters from 4 swing states over the 7 months since the election. Despite the self-inflicted wounds, and the lack of legislative achievements, there are no signs of remorse. Instead, there is a doubling down of prior, emotionally-based beliefs, and a refusal to admit that perhaps the firebrand oversold his qualifications to lead the country.

The focus is not politics — rather, it is about human cognitive processes, bias, and what all if that could teach us about investor error.

