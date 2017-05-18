Household Debt

May 18, 2017 11:00am by

Of all the charts I have seen recently on “peak debt,” this one provides some basis for evaluating the context as to what the debt components look like. (More on this shortly…)

 

U.S. Household Debt – 2008-2017screen-shot-2017-05-18-at-12-01-33-pmSource: Wall Street Journal

 

Read this next.

Posted Under