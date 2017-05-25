Melting Ice in Glacier National Park

May 25, 2017 8:00pm by

Astonishing:

Glacier National Park is losing its glaciers.

The flowing sheets of ice scattered throughout the Montana park shrank by more than a third between 1966 and 2015, according to new data from the United States Geological Survey and Portland State University in Oregon.

Using aerial and satellite imagery, researchers traced the footprints of 39 named glaciers in the park and surrounding national forest. They found that 10 had lost more than half their area over 50 years.

Still think its a Chinese hoax?

 

 

Larger, thinner glaciers have lost the most ground

But smaller, thicker glaciers have lost mass, too

The park’s most visited glacier lost nearly half its footprint in 50 years

Source: New York Times

 

 

Click for complete graphic
screen-shot-2017-05-25-at-7-55-33-pm
Source: New York Times

