Melting Ice in Glacier National Park

Astonishing:
Glacier National Park is losing its glaciers.
The flowing sheets of ice scattered throughout the Montana park shrank by more than a third between 1966 and 2015, according to new data from the United States Geological Survey and Portland State University in Oregon.
Using aerial and satellite imagery, researchers traced the footprints of 39 named glaciers in the park and surrounding national forest. They found that 10 had lost more than half their area over 50 years.
Still think its a Chinese hoax?
Larger, thinner glaciers have lost the most ground
But smaller, thicker glaciers have lost mass, too
The park’s most visited glacier lost nearly half its footprint in 50 years
Source: New York Times
