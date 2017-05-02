RWM Coming to the Bay Area (next week!)

Less than a week to go before we head out to Silicon Valley.

All next week, me and Kris Venne (my head of financial planning) will be visiting clients in and about the Greater Bay Area (including Palo Alto and Mountain View). I have a couple of MIBs to record, some meeting with tech folks, a visit to the Googleplex, lots of client meetings and a few prospective clients. We have saved a couple of slots for new folks who may want to find out what we are all about.

I really learn a yuuge amount on these sojourns; it is very easy to get caught up in the narrow little world your perspective imposes upon you if you allow it. This is why we love to get out of our comfort zone and see new places, industries, companies and of course people. We always have a great time, and we learn as much from clients and investors about the issues and sentiment of the day as they may learn from us about our approach, process and structure.

To those of you who are familiar with our investing philosophy but want to learn how we actually manage assets, please contact us. Our travel presents the opportunity to have a more in depth, personal conversation. If you are interested in meeting with us, hearing our views on the markets, or simply discussing your own personal financial planning, give us an email or call.

Send email to Kris -at- RitholtzWealth -dot- com, with the subject line “Silicon Valley!” Or call us at 212-455-9122 and ask for Erika.