Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 5.12.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 12th, 2017.

Positives:

1. Job openings in March rose to 5.743 million, up from 5.682 million in February.

2. Jobless claims fell from 238k to 236k, below the 244k expected.

3. MBA mortgage applications rose 2% w/o/w and 6% y/o/y, the highest reading since October 2015.

4. Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% m/o/m. The previous month was revised down from 0.4% to 0.4%.

5. Consumer sentiment came in at 97.7, above the 97.3 expected.

6. NFIB small business optimism index remains high, coming in at 104,5, above the 103.8 expected.

7. Non-petroleum imports rose 0.4%, the second strongest reading of this economic expansion.