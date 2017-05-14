10 Sunday Reads

My easy-like Sunday morning reads:

• Corn, The Crop That Ate America (Bloomberg)

• The Next Hot Housing Market: Starter Homes (Wall Street Journal)

• Ivory Tower Wonks Help Traders Make a Quick Buck (BloombergView)

• Time to Buy Emerging Markets Stocks (Barron’s)

• How Pixar’s Billions Mock Fear of IP Theft, Robots, and Recessions (RealClearMarkets)

• 23 Books That Changed My Life (Collaborative Fund)

• Russia’s Oval Office Victory Dance: The cozy meeting between President Trump and Russia’s foreign minister came at Vladimir Putin’s insistence. (Politico)

• Rod Rosenstein has one chance to save himself (Washington Post)

• NPR’s Fresh Air Team Picks Its 10 Favorite Terry Gross Interviews (Vulture)

• Exoplanet Puzzle Cracked by Jazz Musicians (Quanta Magazine)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with L.A. Laker Byron Scott and CEO of McKesson & Deer Park Spring Water Charles Norris, discussing leadership in business and sports. They are the authors of Slam-Dunk Success: Leading from Every Position on Life’s Court.

Behind the 2017 Bond-Market Rally



Source: Wall Street Journal

