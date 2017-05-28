10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• The Math Behind Futility: An overlooked statistical concept shows why it’s so hard to beat a benchmark. (Bloomberg) see also The Skew (Irrelevant Investor)
• What We’re Telling Clients About European Stocks (Reformed Broker)
• The Rich Are Getting More Mortgages. The Poor Are Getting More Car Loans. (Slate) see also Income Buys Happiness Differently Based on Where You Live (Gallup)
• Teenagers Everywhere Don’t Understand Money (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Beyond the Hamptons: Summer-Rental Arbitrage (Barron’s)
• In the Era of Alternative Facts, Steve Ballmer Finds a Hunger for Real Data (Bloomberg)
• Way More Americans May Be Atheists Than We Thought (FiveThirtyEight) see also College Freshmen Are Less Religious Than Ever (SciAm)
• The Trump team’s five major shams (Washington Post)
• Why Republicans can’t fix health insurance (Vox) see also Tourism in the US has drastically declined since Trump was elected (Business Insider)
• ‘Austin Powers’ at 20: Mike Myers, Jay Roach, More Spill Secrets in Shagadelic Oral History (Hollywood Reporter)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Greene, Superstring theorist, who runs the Institute for Theoretical Physics at Columbia University, is organizer of New York City’s World Science Festival (10th annual begins this weekend) and is the author of numerous books on Cosmology, including The Elegant Universe: Superstrings, Hidden Dimensions, and the Quest for the Ultimate Theory.
Seattle Climbs But Austin Sprawls
Source: New York Times
