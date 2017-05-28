10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The Math Behind Futility: An overlooked statistical concept shows why it’s so hard to beat a benchmark. (Bloomberg) see also The Skew (Irrelevant Investor)

• What We’re Telling Clients About European Stocks (Reformed Broker)

• The Rich Are Getting More Mortgages. The Poor Are Getting More Car Loans. (Slate) see also Income Buys Happiness Differently Based on Where You Live (Gallup)

• Teenagers Everywhere Don’t Understand Money (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Beyond the Hamptons: Summer-Rental Arbitrage (Barron’s)

• In the Era of Alternative Facts, Steve Ballmer Finds a Hunger for Real Data (Bloomberg)

• Way More Americans May Be Atheists Than We Thought (FiveThirtyEight) see also College Freshmen Are Less Religious Than Ever (SciAm)

• The Trump team’s five major shams (Washington Post)

• Why Republicans can’t fix health insurance (Vox) see also Tourism in the US has drastically declined since Trump was elected (Business Insider)

• ‘Austin Powers’ at 20: Mike Myers, Jay Roach, More Spill Secrets in Shagadelic Oral History (Hollywood Reporter)