A Survivor’s Bataan Death March



Nearly 100, WWII veteran Ben Skardon marches on

Veteran Ben Skardon survived the Bataan Death March that killed thousands of American and Filipino soldiers during WWII. Now, at nearly 100, he’s still marching — to pay tribute



A Survivor’s March



May 28, 2017, Source: 60 Minutes

How did Col. Ben Skardon survive beriberi and malaria in a POW camp? Two fellow Americans saved his life, and Skardon honors them by leading the charge every year in the Bataan Memorial Death March

