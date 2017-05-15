Tesla’s Trifecta

Tesla will begin delivering its first solar roof tiles this summer at a price point that could expand the U.S. solar market. Bloomberg’s Tom Randall explains how the tiles work, how they’re priced and why Elon Musk sees them as part of a solar-powered trifecta.

Tesla’s Solar Roof Is Cheaper Than Expected



Source: Bloomberg Video

More after the jump

Bloomberg:

The cost of Tesla’s solar roof is critical for determining whether it will be a niche product for the wealthy or the key to unlocking a residential solar market that has been slowing in the U.S. The pricing unveiled Wednesday was less than many analysts were expecting, including at Bloomberg New Energy Finance and Consumer Reports. When taking into account the energy savings and lifetime cost of ownership (Tesla guarantees it will outlast your home) it’s an affordable option in many areas of the country.