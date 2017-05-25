The U.S. Spends More Public Money on Healthcare Than Sweden or Canada

Every time I see the chart below (or some variation of it) I find myself astonished:

The American health care system is broken; we spend more than twice what other developed countries do but get worse results. We have allowed pharmaceutical companies to wildly overcharge for their services — not for developing drugs, but for finding and buying small firms with orphan drugs, then raising prices by 1000s%. This does not help anyone but the financial engineers behind it.

A full reboot makes sense — not RyanCare or TrumpCare or even Obamacare, but a new single payer system. Until that changes, expect to see middle class pressure continue, and that discontent leading to political disruption.



Source: Visual Capitalist