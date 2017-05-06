10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Where oil rigs go to die (The Guardian)
• Can Wal-Mart’s Expensive New E-Commerce Operation Compete With Amazon? (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Is China the World’s New Colonial Power? (New York Times Magazine)
• The Myth of a Superhuman AI (Backchannel)
• The Rigged Labor Market (Milken Institute Review) see also Why the Phrase ‘Late Capitalism’ Is Suddenly Everywhere (The Atlantic)
• In S.E.C.’s Streamlined Court, Penalty Exerts a Lasting Grip (New York Times)
• Alec Baldwin Gets Under Trump’s Skin (The Atlantic)
• Otto Warmbier Has Been a Prisoner of North Korea Since the Start of 2016. Has America Forgotten Him? (Time)
• Now THAT was music (Aeon)
• How Nike Is Trying to Break the 2-Hour Marathon Barrier www.runnersworld.com/2-hour-marathon/moonshot
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Michael Zezas, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Municipal Bond Strategist.
Stock returns annualized average of 11.8% when LEI is positive and rising (as it is now)
Source: RBC Global Investment Outlook
