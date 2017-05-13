10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Copenhagen blend coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Revenge of the Humans: How Discretionary Managers Can Crush Systematics (LinkedIn)

• Meet the Woman Who Turned Anthony Bourdain into a TV Star (Vice)

• How to Predict If a Borrower Will Pay You Back (Science of Us)

• The Perfect Monster ETF Trade Just Played Out (ETF.com)

• Is the Gig Economy Working? (New Yorker) see also The Gig Economy Celebrates Working Yourself to Death (New Yorker)

• The Danish Politician Who Makes Corporate America Tremble (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked (The Guardian)

• Sales executive for opioid maker was addicted to the drug he promoted (Stat)

• The Hunted: in parts of southern Africa, people with albinism are killed or sold by traffickers. (New York Times)

• Alex Jones Will Never Stop Being Alex Jones (Buzzfeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with L.A. Laker Byron Scott and CEO of McKesson & Deer Park Spring Water Charles Norris, discussing leadership in business and sports. They are the authors of Slam-Dunk Success: Leading from Every Position on Life’s Court.

You’re killing it with your 401(k) on autopilot



Source: Bloomberg

