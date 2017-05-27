10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish blend coffee, grab a seat somewhere out East, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• As C.E.O. Pay Packages Grow, Top Executives Have the President’s Ear (New York Times) see also Which Companies Have the Highest Revenue Per Employee? (Priceonomics)

• Full interview transcript: The cast and creators of ‘Silicon Valley’ on Recode Decode (Recode)

• Trust, but Verify: The Potential Problems of Blind Investing (Alpha Architect)

• When the Patient Is a Gold Mine: The Trouble With Rare-Disease Drugs (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• What is human capital? Human capital theory was invented as an ideological weapon in the Cold War. Now it is helping to Uberise the world of work (Aeon)

• 30 Behaviors That Will Make You Unstoppable (Thrive Global)

• Wanna Know What Donald Trump Is Really Thinking? Read Maggie Haberman (Elle)

• The Accusation: Katie’s father went to prison for raping her and her brothers. It was an unthinkable crime that broke her family apart. So why couldn’t she remember it? (Marshall Project)

• How Amanda Chantal Bacon Perfected the Celebrity Wellness Business (New York Times) see also Inner Peace (with a side of abs): These Hot L.A. Bros Are Starting a Wellness Revolution, No Beliefs Required (The Cut)

• ‘SNL’s’ Yuuuge Year: 20 Insiders Reveal Alec Baldwin’s Future as Trump, “Spicey” Secrets and Lorne Michaels’ Election Pep Talk (Hollywood Reporter)