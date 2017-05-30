Last month, I wrote a brief explanatory as to why so many people in my firm write. Why we do what we do explained the motivation behind communicating, educating and pushing back against what is often the dominant, and in my opinion, incorrect thoughts about so much investing-related noise.

There was a mix of support and pushback, but of all the emails, one response really stood out:

“Longtime reader, first time caller. I get why you do what you do (really, I do), but I must admit I am unsure of what its worth is to me as an investor. Why can’t I do the same thing you do – read, learn, write, invest – as an individual, and save the fees by doing it on my own?”

This is a key question that anyone in a service industry must be able to answer: What is your Value Proposition?

It is a fair point. I have addressed parts of it over the years, but I have never collected all aspects of my responses and ideas and turned them into a single post. Today’s discussion will remedy that oversight.

First off, you can do it yourself: If you have read me for any length of time, particularly the Washington Post and TSCM’s Apprenticed Investor posts, I make clear that you absolutely can manage your own investments. It is demanding and requires discipline and hard work. Lots of people successfully manage their own finances and investments. You can, too.

However — you knew a “however” was coming — it is much more challenging than many realize. Surveys of individuals’ investment performance reveal that most people cannot manage their own investments well. There are 1000s of reasons why, many of which I have addressed in these pages. Part of our value as investment advisors and financial planners is addressing these many issues.

I do not pretend to speak for every advisor, nor should I. What I can tell you is how we designed our firm so our Value Proposition to clients is as follows:

RWM Value Proposition 1. Behavior Management: My colleagues and I have collectively reviewed 100s of thousands of portfolios over the years; the single biggest problem invariably comes down to the investor’s own bad behavior. Most often, it’s either a) the lack of discipline; b) cognitive error; c) emotional factors. That’s probably 90% of the investment and portfolio-related issues we encounter. We have developed an expertise in investor behavioral issues. Many of the things we do are in designed to address them. Our tactical portfolio is built to avoid the major disasters that make “Buy & Hold” so difficult to endure. Milestone Rewards offers a substantial fee discount for “well-behaved” clients. There is a substantial behavioral component to much of our work, by design. 2. Communication / Understanding: Investment related noise can derail even the most disciplined investor. We help clients screen out that noise through a program of dedicated, client-only communications that focuses on process over outcomes. Each month, we select a new bad idea where the conventional wisdom is wrong or misleading. We debunk nonsense, making it easier to recognize junk market commentary. Bad indicators, poor interpretation of economic data, geopolitics, cognitive errors, bias, myths, and more all come under our withering gaze. Each quarter, we hold a client-only quarterly conference call, where the most important market, economic and portfolio related issues are discussed. Josh, myself, and the rest of the team all spend a lot of time making sure our clients can separate fact from “fake news.” It is that much easier to stick with a long-term plan when you are not constantly distracted by nonsensical memes. 3. Financial Plan + updates: Speaking of which, we integrate portfolio management into financial planning from Step 1. It is not an afterthought, but rather, a key part of how we work with clients. This gives a purpose and focus for what can be accomplished with capital. Money is a tool; when used properly, it can create some wonderful things. The plan also helps eliminate some of the worst investor behaviors we encounter. Without a plan, what is it you are deviating from? How do you understand if you are on track or not? Having a frame of reference beyond market swings is enormously helpful. 4. Better Portfolios: Similar portfolios typically perform with returns falling within a tight range. I believe our portfolios are better than most. Our investment team, which I chair, includes Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson — two CFAs who are whip smart, insightful asset managers. For Qualified Retirement Plans, there are few people who as knowledgeable on the legal, compliance and investment aspects as our director of Corporate Retirement Plans, Dan McConlogue, is. We have collectively spent a century thinking about the optimal way to assemble, manage and run portfolios. That, plus access to superior investment products (e.g., Dimensional Funds, our own Goaltender tactical model), are further big pluses. Our Organizational Alpha comes from knowing how to use all of them to clients greatest advantage. 5. Cost-effective implementation: We think hard about how to remove costs from our investments. We begin with the lowest cost funds from Vanguard, DFA and others. When we consider replacing a fund, cost is always a major (but not exclusive) factor in the process. We have continually driven client costs lower, on both our holdings, the execution of trades, our Milestone Rewards, and our automated investor. 6. Constant monitoring/updates: We constantly review portfolios. We are always verifying that it is doing what it is supposed to. Our certified Financial Planners are perennially verifying that client holdings are meeting the goals of their financial plans. Our objectivity and structure insure it. Doing this can be very challenging for individuals. It is time consuming, it is boring, and most of the time, nothing new happens. Separating noise from genuine issues is hard. We use specific, rules based parameters for when one of our CFPs will suggests a change in portfolios. It always involves changes in clients’ circumstances, and never comes as a response to market conditions. 7. Professional network: Our experience working with clients who have similar life experiences and needs as yours means we have a deep network to tap into. These are the professionals who can assist you at various points in your financial cycle. We have worked with clients who needed Trust & Estates attorneys, insurance professionals, secured lenders, real estate experts, bankers to help sell a company, accountants, legal experts, funders, and others. And, because we are a Fiduciary, we are never compromised. We are never paid a fee for referrals, these simply are professionals we have had good experiences with, and are happy to share with our clients. 8. Portfolio Rebalancing: Our approach is a simple rules based process that we have optimized to maximize return, reduce costs, while taking on no additional risks. This is one of the rare free lunches in investing 9. Tax management / Tax loss harvesting: We have a dedicated person who focuses continually on how to manage tax consequences of execution and portfolio management. It is not an afterthought, but built into many different parts of our process, from fees to rebalancing. The net result is lower total costs to the investor. 10. Spending strategy (withdrawal): This is a widely overlooked aspect of the financial plan: When do I take Social Security? When should I stop working? How much can I afford to draw from my account each month? People spend so much time saving and investing that they sometimes forget what the purpose of their portfolio is for. Managing the withdrawal portion of your investment life cycle is a key aspect of what we do for clients.

Those are a partial list of the major ways we provide value to clients. There are many other small details that also create value; these tend to be specific and personal to each investor. It comes from creating value for clients as a key aspect of our corporate culture and philosophy.

What is your value proposition?

~~~

