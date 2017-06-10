10 Friday AM Reads

My I guess we won’t always have Paris end of week morning train reads:

• Robots Were Supposed to Take Our Jobs. So, Where Are They? (The Atlantic) see also Is AI the end of jobs or a new beginning? (Washington Post)

• Ten Year Futures (Benedict Evans)

• The Brains Behind Behavioral Science (Behavioral Scientist)

• “Motivated ignorance” is ruining our political discourse (Vox) see also Schmucks Like Us (National Review)

• How long to travel to Alpha Centauri? (EarthSky)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William Sharpe, Nobel Prize laureate who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return known as the Sharpe Ratio.

