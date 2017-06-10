10 Friday AM Reads

Heckuva week; finish it strong with our morning train reads:

• Stocks keep going up. Why isn’t anyone celebrating? (Reformed Broker)

• Spotify’s users are loving it to death (Vice)

• Beat the Field by Shooting Par (CFA Institute) but see Nervous About The Market? It Might Be Time for This Strategy (Meb Faber)

• Roger Stone (!?) unveils plan to get Trump to legalize weed (Vice)

• Robert Mueller Chooses His Investigatory Dream Team (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ned Davis, one of Wall Street’s top technicians and founder of NDR.

