10 Friday AM Reads

My 4 day weekend morning ain’t-on-a-train reads:

• Why picking stocks is only slightly better than playing the lottery (Marketwatch) see also Investors Have Lost Sight of the Purpose of Indexes (Bloomberg View)

• Meet the out-of-work (Brookings)

• Feel Good About the Markets? Maybe You Shouldn’t Read This (New York Times)

• Bruce Berkowitz Seeks Return to Glory by Betting on Sears: Previous fund manager of the decade has seen his fund’s assets shrink 89% since 2011 (Wall Street Journal) see also When should you fire your mutual fund manager? (Washington Post)

• Penn Station Is New York’s Commuter Hell, and It’s About to Get Worse (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Anderson, former editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, and author of the Long Tail.

