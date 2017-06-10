10 Monday AM Reads

Start your week off bigly with our 4.3% unemployment rate morning train reads:

• Top Risks 2017: No. 1 is an “Independent America” (Eurasia Group)

• Where are all the space hotels? Why smart people make terrible forecasts. (Christian Science Monitor)

• The Radial Tire Lesson for Silicon Valley (Wall Street Journal)

• #Fakenews: Sorry, a TIME Magazine Cover Did Not Predict a Coming Ice Age (TIME)

• I’m Just Here For The Rihanna-Kevin Durant Feud (Deadspin)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William Sharpe, Nobel Prize laureate who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return known as the Sharpe Ratio.

