10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Bulls, Bears & Charlatans (Wealth of Common Sense) see also Prophets of Doom With Too Much Gloom (BloombergGadfly)

• Amazon and Walmart’s all-out price war is terrifying America’s biggest brands (MSN)

• Potemkin Policies: Donald Trump Has No Plans for Making America Great Again (The Atlantic) see also Trump Won’t Fix Our Roads and Bridges (Slate)

• Apple is going to let podcast creators — and advertisers — see what listeners actually like (ReCode)

• The billionaire GOP patron behind Trump’s social media bot army (NYDaily News)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Daron Acemoglu, the James Killian Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-author of “Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty.”

