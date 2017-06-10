10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Most Of What You Probably Think About Investing Is Wrong (Fortune Financial Advisors) see also How Much Should You Save for Retirement? (Bloomberg)
• Tim Cook on Donald Trump, the HomePod, and the Legacy of Steve Jobs (BloombergBusinessweek)
• Why—and how—a successful law firm increased the wages for all of its employees (Quartz) see also The Amount of Your Compensation Going Toward Benefits Keeps Rising (Real Time Economics)
• Supreme Court could tackle partisan gerrymandering in watershed case (Washington Post) see also Unpopular Trump is shrinking the GOP (Washington Post)
• The 25 Best Films of the 21st Century So Far. (New York Times)
What are you reading?
