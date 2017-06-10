10 Thursday AM Reads

June 15, 2017 8:08am by

My morning train reads:

• Most Of What You Probably Think About Investing Is Wrong (Fortune Financial Advisors) see also How Much Should You Save for Retirement? (Bloomberg)
• Tim Cook on Donald Trump, the HomePod, and the Legacy of Steve Jobs (BloombergBusinessweek)
• Why—and how—a successful law firm increased the wages for all of its employees (Quartz) see also The Amount of Your Compensation Going Toward Benefits Keeps Rising (Real Time Economics)
• Supreme Court could tackle partisan gerrymandering in watershed case (Washington Post) see also Unpopular Trump is shrinking the GOP (Washington Post)
• The 25 Best Films of the 21st Century So Far. (New York Times)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under