10 Thursday AM Reads

June 29, 2017

My time to go home morning plane reads:

• Nike Thought It Didn’t Need Amazon—Then the Ground Shifted (Wall Street Journal)
• Away from the NFL spotlight, financial ruin drove Clinton Portis to the brink of murder (Sports Illustrated)
• The surprising benefits of anxiety (Quartz)
• Put Down the iPhone and Appreciate Its Genius (Bloomberg View)
• Is the staggeringly profitable business of scientific publishing bad for science? (The Guardian)

What are you reading?

