10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for taco Tuesday morning train reads:

• A Few Big Stocks Don’t Tell the Whole Market Story (Bloomberg View) see also SNAFU Situation Normal All FANGed Up (AQR)

• Uber: A Timeline of the Company’s Growing List of Problems (Longreads)

• The Snowballing Power of the VIX, Wall Street’s Fear Index (Wall Street Journal)

• No, you’re not entitled to your opinion (The Conversation) see also To err is human; so is the failure to admit it (The Economist)

• How Russia Targets the U.S. Military (Politico)