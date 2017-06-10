10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• Media Companies Are Getting Sick of Facebook (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The destruction of political norms started decades ago. Here’s how it happened. (Washington Post)
• Solar Power Will Kill Coal Faster Than You Think (Bloomberg) see also The War on Coal States (Slate)
• Amazon’s New Customer (Stratechery) see also Amazon Expanded Its Empire—And Its Place in Society (Wired)
• The NSA Has Done Little to Prevent the Next Edward Snowden (Vice)

What are you reading?

