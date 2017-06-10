10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for taco Tuesday morning train reads:
• How to Invest in the U.S. Without Even Trying (MoneyBeat)
• Finance blogger wisdom: confident statements (Abnormal Returns)
• The Riddle of the Wall Street Brain Drain (Bloomberg View)
• Tracking how many key positions Trump has filled so far (Washington Post) see also Some U.S. Diplomats Stage Quiet Revolt Amid Tensions With Trump (New York Times)
• The 50 Best TV Theme Songs of All Time (Paste)
What are you reading?
