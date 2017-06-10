10 Wednesday AM Reads

My THAT was interesting morning train reads:
• Good Enough: In Investing, the pie matters more than the slices (Irrelevant Investor)
• Harry Markopolos – Who Exposed Madoff – Has Uncovered a New Fraud (Advisor Perspectives)
• Russia has developed a cyberweapon that can disrupt power grids (Washington Post) see also Russian Cyber Hacks on U.S. Electoral System Far Wider Than Previously Known (Bloomberg)
• How old is Jupiter? (Syfy Wire)
• Feel good story: Waiting in Line for a Living (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
