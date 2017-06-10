10 Wednesday AM Reads

My Travis-free midweek morning train reads:
• Money Manager Cliches (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Bull Market in Tech Stock Acronyms Reaches Perplexing Heights (Bloomberg)
• And Just Like That, Google Becomes The World’s Largest Job Board (FastCo Design)
• Here are all the ways Jeff Sessions is wrong about drug sentencing (Washington Post)
• Russia’s Cyberwar on Ukraine Is a Blueprint For What’s to Come (Wired)
• A passel of new planets shows our solar system is very weird, and we don’t know why (Syfy Wire)
What are you reading?
