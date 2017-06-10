10 Wednesday AM Reads

My We still have an Attorney General? morning train reads:
• The $110 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia is fake news (Brookings)
• The Bernie Madoff Fraud: Five Lessons for Investors from ‘The Wizard of Lies’ (advisorperspectives)
• HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ tackled an issue that’s all too familiar to startups: The threat of frivolous patent litigation (ReCode)
• There’s no good way to kill a bad idea (Quartz)
• Jim Jefferies joins the late-night TV crowd. He’ll try not telling too many Trump jokes. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
