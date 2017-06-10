10 Wednesday AM Reads

June 7, 2017 8:14am by

My We still have an Attorney General? morning train reads:

• The $110 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia is fake news (Brookings)
• The Bernie Madoff Fraud: Five Lessons for Investors from ‘The Wizard of Lies’ (advisorperspectives)
• HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ tackled an issue that’s all too familiar to startups: The threat of frivolous patent litigation (ReCode)
• There’s no good way to kill a bad idea (Quartz)
• Jim Jefferies joins the late-night TV crowd. He’ll try not telling too many Trump jokes. (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under