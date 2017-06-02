BMW Concept 8 Series

I don’t fall in love easily, but this beauty has me swooning.

Theoretically, this is the basis for the new 2018 BWM 8 series. It is not supposed to be merely a design exercise or concept car, but the new flagship, and some variant of this will be available for sale next year. We will see how much the production car loses the sharp creases and angles – but I like ’em.

There is no price tag yet, but my guess is it starts about $150k, depending on powertrain configurations. It could ge tthe BMW engine from the i8 — an electric/TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder gas engine that combines for 357 horsepower in that car; I would expect a 400 plus as a minimum for the 8 series. Also possible: the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 found in the M6, tuned to cranked out 600 or so ponies; even the 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 is a possibility.

Before you remind me that internal combustion cars are dinosaurs, be aware that the platform is geared for both hybrid version and a full on, Tesla destroying, all-electric. Oh, and a convertible is likely in the offing as well.



Source: Classic Driver



Source: BMW

Source: BMW Blog

