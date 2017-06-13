Canada Seeks to Take Advantage of US Political Disarray



Canada’s Tech Firms Capitalize On Immigration Anxiety In The Age Of Trump



For years, Canada’s tech industry has watched in frustration as Microsoft and Google hired the country’s top computer science grads for high-paying jobs in Seattle and Silicon Valley. Now Canada believes it has found a new way to lure American and international tech workers.

Canadian tech companies are eager to capitalize on anxiety among international visitors and would-be immigrants following President Trump’s travel ban and other immigration policies. Meanwhile, the Canadian government is making it easier for highly skilled workers to move there.