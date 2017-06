In light of today’s big Whole Foods acquisition by Amazon, this is a kinda intriguing metric; its worth pointing out that on average, Consumer Staples generates almost 2X the revenue bang per employee than does Consumer Discretionary.

Hence — I am not predicting this, but inly pointing out the data — it is potentially accretive to earnings when a large Consumer Discretionary firm (Amazon) acquires a large Consumer Staples firm (Whole Foods):



Source: Visual Capitalist