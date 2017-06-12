GE CEOs: Overrated Jack Welch versus Underrated Jeff Immelt

Judging GE’s Jeff Immelt Versus Jack Welch

The two chief executives of General Electric Co. were dealt very different hands.

Bloomberg, June 12, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

With the news that Jeff Immelt is stepping down as chief executive officer of General Electric Co., it seems worthwhile to take an early measure of his legacy. After 16 years at the helm, with the stock price essentially unchanged since he took over, the announcement wasn’t all that much of a surprise. Still, the standard appraisal of his tenure is subject to many of the classic errors that afflict so many investors.

As CEO, Immelt followed the legendary Jack Welch. Depending upon the version you prefer, Welch was either a management genius, very lucky, or a cheater who cooked the books. Since Immelt is so often compared to his predecessor, let’s consider the foundation on which the Welch edifice is built:

Lucky Timing: Welch took over as CEO in late 1981. This was as a 16-year bear market was coming to an end, and on the eve of an historic 18-year bull market. We cannot underestimate how significant that good fortune was in the Welch-is-a-genius narrative. Investors consistently confuse correlation with causation. The good timing doesn’t mean that Welch wasn’t a fine or even a great CEO; the question it raises is whether investors can understand how much of GE’s stock-market success is attributable to his management skills or to the overall rise in the stock market, especially among large capitalization stocks.

Consider that during that bull market, GE’s revenue grew 385 percent, but the company’s market value rose 4,000 percent. How did that happen? GE increased earnings during those years and, with stunning regularity, managed to exceed quarterly profit estimates.

Immelt came on in the early months of a 13-year bear market (2000-2013). He managed the company through the financial crisis, and that was after taking over just before the company’s accounting scandal came to light…