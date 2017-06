Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management and a contributor to Bloomberg Prophets, says that the few big stocks that seem to be driving the returns in the S&P 500 don’t tell the whole market story. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Julia Chatterley, Scarlet Fu and Joe Weisenthal on “What’d You Miss?”



Top Stocks Aren’t Telling the Whole Market Story



Source: Bloomberg, Wealth of Common Sense