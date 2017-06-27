MIB: Anindya Ghose on how Mobile Technology is changing the world

This week, we speak with Anindya Ghose — the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He is the Director of the Masters of Business Analytics program at NYU, and is the author of Tap: Unlocking the Mobile Economy.

While all eyes are on Amazon the disruptor, Ghose describes how mobile technology has already disrupted every aspect of modern life, from consumer spending to financial transactions to content consumption. And, as he explains, the future is coming at us much faster than we imagined just a few years ago.

The sorts of mobile uniquely tailored individual advertising depicted in the 2002 film Minority Report is not decades away but only 2 or 3 years off in the future. Mobile is generating massive amounts of individual data, the analytics of which will further change the way consumers and retailers interact.

