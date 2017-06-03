MIB: Bill Sharpe on Pricing and Risk

This week on our Masters in Business radio podcast, we sit down with William F. Sharpe, winner of the 1990 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences (aka Nobel Prize for economics) who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model, and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return that has become known as the Sharpe Ratio.

Sharpe describes some of the twists and turns in his career, including his initial Ph.D thesis, which his advisor suggested dropping (he did). Casting about for an idea for a new thesis, while working at RAND, he met future Nobel laureate Harry Markowitz, who had just joined the firm. Sharpe’s advisor noted he was interested in ideas that were based on Markowitz’s work. He agreed, and Markowitz eventually became his unofficial thesis advisor.

That work alone would have made someone’s career, but Sharpe’s intellectual curiosity kept him probing. He helped Wells Fargo create the first-ever index fund. Then, he developed a way to calculate the returns as measure of investment risk — he called it the”reward to variability ratio portfolio” but the rest of us know it as The Sharpe Ratio. The ratio tells you what a portfolio returns for the amount of risk an investor assumed (versus treasuries, a riskless asset). Sharpe at 83, is currently working on an issue related to retirement income (Rismat), that he calls “the thorniest problem in all of finance.”

He is not a big fan of smart beta, saying the term “makes him sick.” Beta is the measure of how correlated an investment is to the market, regardless of whether its smart or not. He describes Smart Beta as more akin to a different name for the Fama-French Factors (value, momentum, small cap, quality, etc.) and not much more.

