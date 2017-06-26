10 Monday AM Reads

My West Coast morning train reads:

• How a 36 Year Old Wall Street Prodigy Saved Burger King (Business Insider)

• What Brexit Watchers Expect Now (Bloomberg)

• Stock Picking Is Dying Because There Are No More Stocks to Pick (Wall Street Journal)

• Howard Schultz Has Something Left to Prove (Fortune)

• The Decline of the Baronial C.E.O. (New York Times)

• You Do Not Think Alone (Scientific American)

• Trump’s victory changed the way Americans see reality (Washington Post)

• Frank Lloyd Wright Is Not Who You Think He Is (Bloomberg)

• If you can’t explain something in simple terms, you don’t understand it (Kottke)

• NASA finds 10 new potentially habitable, ‘Earth-like’ worlds (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anindya Ghose, the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the Director of the Masters of Business Analytics program at NYU; he is the author of Tap: Unlocking the Mobile Economy.

A majority of Americans now say they like Obamacare. That’s a first.



Source: Vox