Reasons for concern regarding climate change risks

Figure 1 | The enhanced burning embers diagram, providing a global perspective on climate-related risks. Levels of risk associated with 5 different reasons for concern are illustrated for increasing global mean temperature and are the same as those presented in the IPCC Working Group II report. Icons indicate selected risks that played an important role in locating transitions between levels of risks. Coloured dots indicate overarching key risk categories that were considered in the assessment for each RFC (see Table 1). Confidence in the judgments of risk transitions is indicated as medium (M) or high (H) as provided in ref. 93 and supplemented here, and the range over which transitions take place is indicated with brackets. For example, RFC1 is underpinned by overarching key risks (i), (vii), and (viii) from Table 1; there is high confidence in the location of the transition from Undetectable to Moderate risk, which is informed by impacts to coral reef, Arctic and mountain systems; and there is high confidence in the location of the transition from High to Very High risk, which is informed by impacts to coral reef and Arctic systems as well as to species associated with unique and threatened systems