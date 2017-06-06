RWM Coming to L.A., Dana Point & Orange County

click to make me wonder why I live in the snowy northeast



The end of this month is the Evidence Based Investing Conference West. The line up is banoodles — Jeff Gundlach, Michael Mauboussin, Rob Arnott, Eduardo Repetto, Meir Statman, and tons more. Our whole crew will be there, introducing guests, doing interviews, panels, and presentations. There still are a few seats left; register here.

Kris Venne (our head of financial planning) and I will be doing double duty — we are coming early and staying late. In addition to all of the conference festivities (of which there will be many) we will also be visiting clients in and about Orange County and Los Angeles. We have saved a couple of slots for new folks who may want to find out what we are all about.

To those of you who are familiar with our investing philosophy but want to learn how we actually manage assets, please contact us. Our travel presents the opportunity to have a more in depth, personal conversation. Send email to Info-at-RitholtzWealth-dot-com, including your town in the subject line: eg., “LA / Orange County /Dana Point.” Or call us at 212-455-9122, and ask for Erika.

We are very jazzed about coming to the West Coast again!