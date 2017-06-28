Stocks Valuation: A Debate

Nir Kaissar and I had an interesting discussion/debate about the valuation here: How to Know When Stocks Are Properly Valued: A Debate

With U.S. stocks reaching new records almost daily, there’s an endless discussion about whether equities are cheap or expensive. Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Nir Kaissar and Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz met online to debate the valuation question.

Kaissar: Everyone knows that U.S. stocks look expensive relative to the rest of the world. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has outpaced both the MSCI EAFE Index — a collection of developed market stocks outside the U.S. — and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by 6 percentage points annually since March 2009, when the market hit bottom, through May, including dividends.

Valuation aficionados love to argue about which yardstick is best — price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book or price-to-cash flow. But this time there’s no argument. All three measures point to higher stock prices in the U.S.

Rather, the arguments are over more difficult questions. Why are overseas stocks so much cheaper than U.S. stocks? Are overseas stocks riskier, or are they mispriced? And what if anything should investors do about current valuations?

Ritholtz: I look at equity valuations from a different perspective. There are three things investors should take note of:

“Fair value” is simply a point that stocks careen past on their way to being either cheap or expensive. Valuation cycles are driven by psychology; during bull markets, investors become willing to pay more and more for a dollar of earnings; bear markets see the opposite. Eventually, mean reversion reasserts itself and the regional performance gap between the U.S. and Europe will reverse.

Of course, getting the timing of this right is very, very tricky. One last thing to keep in mind: the U.S. has been trading at a premium over the MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM indexes for a few years — more often than not, the markets see good reasons for those higher valuations.