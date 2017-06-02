Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 6.2.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 2nd, 2017.

Positives:

1 U.S. stocks made new all time highs; international stocks made 52-week highs.

2. ADP employment came in at 253k, well above the 170k expected.

3. Headline unemployment remains low at 4.3%

4. Consumer spending and personal income both increased 0.4% in Q2.

5. Wages and salaries rose 0.7%.

6. Consumer confidence remains elevated, coming in at 117.9, the sixth straight reading above 110.

7. Chicago PMI came in at 59.4, the highest reading in 2 ½ years.

8. ISM manufacturing rose from 54.8 to 54.9, and above the 54.6 expected.