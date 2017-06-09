Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 6.9.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 9th, 2017.

Positives:

1. ISM non-manufacturing came in at 56.9, at the upper range of the expected reading.

2. The MBA mortgage application purchase index rose a seasonally adjust 10% w/o/w, to the highest levels since May 2010.

3. Jobless claims fell from 248k to 242k, which is where the 4-week moving average is.

4. Bloomberg consumer comfort fell from 51.2 to a still strong 49.9

5. U.S. stocks hit an all-time high on Friday, before hitting some turbulence.