10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Apple’s top music exec, the man behind Eminem and U2, wants you to stop believing your bullshit (Quartz)
• 14 Things the Market Does Not Care About (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Why Is Trump Causing Chaos In Washington But Not In The Stock Market? (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Tech Stock Rally Will Be Right Back (Barron’s)
• Trump: The Presidency in Peril (New York Review of Books) see also Imagining President Pence (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Universal Phenomenon of Men Interrupting Women (New York Times)
• A scientist didn’t disclose important data—and let everyone believe a popular weedkiller causes cancer (Mother Jones)
• Solar Power Will Kill Coal Faster Than You Think (Bloomberg)
• Did Trump Get a Big Tax Refund After 2005? (ProPublica)
• Chinese satellite beats distance record for quantum entanglement (New Scientist)
What are you reading?
The US Is Where the Rich Are the Richest
Source: Bloomberg
