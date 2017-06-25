10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning train reads:
• The Economy Needs Amazons, but It Mostly Has GEs (Wall Street Journal)
• The Golden Age of Restaurants Is Stranger Than It Seems (The Atlantic)
• An Index-Fund Evangelist Is Straying From His Gospel (New York Times)
• Bust Your Phone Again? These Teens Are Here to Help—For a Price (Wall Street Journal) see also The iPhone only exists because Steve Jobs ‘hated this guy at Microsoft’ (The Guardian)
• The Orgasm Cure: What if we could expand ecstasy, reduce stress and lift depression, all by delaying and extending orgasm? (Aeon)
• President Trump’s Lies: the Definitive List (New York Times)
• There are more refugees today than ever before (Vice) see also The number of forcibly displaced people grew to a record in 2016 (The Economist)
• America’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’t (Washington Post)
• What’s Wrong With the Democrats? If the party cares about winning, it needs to learn how to appeal to the white working class. (The Atlantic) but see Rural America Is Aging and Shrinking (Bloomberg View)
• China’s Mistress-Dispellers (New Yorker)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anindya Ghose, the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the Director of the Masters of Business Analytics program at NYU; he is the author of Tap: Unlocking the Mobile Economy.
Uber’s Competitors Should Have Their Knives Out Now
Source: Bloomberg Gadfly
