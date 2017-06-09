Tax Reform Is Dead

Trump’s Economic Agenda Is Almost Dead

A once-in-a-generation opportunity is slipping away.

June 9, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

Today’s column veers dangerously into “I told you so” territory. I take neither pleasure nor credit for recognizing that a once-in-a-generation opportunity is slipping away.

In February, I warned that President Donald Trump was repeating his predecessor’s rookie mistakes. In March, I noted that the odds of passing important economic legislation had fallen meaningfully. This missive offers the most dire warning of all, with significant ramifications for equity markets.

Let’s begin with the observation that the long-awaited “pivot towards being presidential” hasn’t arrived, and by all indications never will. Those of us who harbored hopes for a comprehensive corporate tax reform, for repatriation of trillions of overseas dollars, for an infrastructure plan, and perhaps even for a lowered personal income tax rate, are coming to recognize the folly of our wishful thinking. That window of opportunity now looks like casements in South Florida during hurricane season.

The good news is that the global economy keeps expanding as corporate profits rise and the post-credit-crisis recovery continues apace. Left to its own devices, even as the Federal Reserve normalizes rates, the economy has the potential to grow for several more years before its next cyclical stumble.

The bad news is that the self-inflicted wounds of the most undisciplined presidency in history are increasingly likely to blow its chances of passing any of the aforementioned economic stimulus measures. The trifecta of tax reform, repatriation and infrastructure investment could put the U.S. on very strong footing for the next several decades. Such was the legacy of Ronald Reagan, who oversaw a similar “once in a generation” economic boost that resonated for the next 30 years.

Trump is no Reagan . . .

_____

1. I find myself in rare agreement with Karl Rove, who described in the Wall Street Journal the president’s lack of discipline and maturity as “Political Death by 1,000 Tweets.”

2. Credit goes to former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, whose contributions to that 1980-90s economy cannot be understated. Tall Paul is da man.